Recipe: Samosas 3 ways

Lavanya Mahate from Saffron Valley East India Café taught us how to make samosas, a fried or baked dish with a delicious filling. Lavanya made us samosas with three different fillings: potato and green pea, chocolate and nut, and minced meat.

Samosas

Serving size: 6

Ingredients for the dough:



2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup water and a few tablespoons more as needed

Oil for deep frying

Instructions:



Mixing the dough:

Mix together the flour, 2 tablespoons oil, salt and add water little by little until the mixture feels crumbly. Knead the mixture into a stiff dough adding a few more tablespoons of water as needed. Cover with damp towel and keep aside for 15-20 minutes.

To make Samosas:

Divide the dough into 8 equal size balls. Use the rolling pin to roll a piece into a 5" oval.

Cut each disc into two halves.

Take a semicircle, brush the straight edge side with a little water, fold it in half, and align the two straight sides so they overlap to form a cone shape. Squeeze the edges together to make a tight seal.

Place two tablespoons of filling in the cone leaving the top portion clean. Moisten the inside top rim of the cone and press the edges together to make another tight seal. Place the samosas on a tray until ready to fry. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

Fry the samosas on medium heat until brown and crispy.

Serve hot with chutneys (savory samosas) or chocolate drizzle (chocolate & nuts samosas).

Potato & Green Pea Filling



Ingredients:



2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons cumin seeds and 2 tsp coriander seeds, crushed coarsely

1 cup thawed green peas

1 serrano pepper chopped fine

2 teaspoons garam masala

4 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated roughly

1 tablespoon cilantro, finely chopped

1 lemon juiced

1 teaspoons salt

Instructions:



Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a frying pan; add crushed cumin and coriander seeds. Fry for a minute, add garam masala, serrano pepper, salt and green peas. Fry for a couple of minutes. Add grated potato mixture. Sauté for five minutes. Add cilantro and lemon juice. Mix well and keep aside to cool until ready to fill.

Chocolate & Nuts filling:



Ingredients:



1 cup dark or semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup walnuts, chopped

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

¼ cup sweetened coconut flakes

Instructions:



Mix all ingredients and use as filling for samosa. After frying the samosas drizzle with chocolate sauce.

Minced Meat filling:



Ingredients:



2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 lb minced chicken/beef/lamb

½ bunch cilantro, finely chopped

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder, or to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

1 ½ teaspoons roasted cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Salt to taste

Instructions:

In a wok or pan, heat vegetable oil, saute chopped onion along with ginger garlic paste till translucent. Add turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, black pepper, cumin and coriander powders. Next add the minced meat and cook for fifteen minutes till the water evaporates. Add the chopped cilantro. Let the mixture cool.