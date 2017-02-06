‘Love Everlasting’ staring Utahn our for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new movie premieres this week with some powerful life lessons, and a little romance, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Writer/Director Rob Diamond and actor Shawn Stevens stopped by Fox 13's Good Day Utah to chat about it.

Film Synopsis:

Bridger Jenkins, a senior in high school, is an outsider with hidden scars and a lifelong dream to see the ocean. Living in poverty, his mother has done everything in her power to give her son a good life, but their world is once again turned upside down when Bridger's abusive stepfather threatens their lives. On the road with only 197 dollars to their name, Bridger and his mother embark on the journey of a lifetime. But a series of obstacles foil their plan and they end up stuck in the middle of nowhere - a small town that will prove to change their destiny. When Bridger has a chance encounter with a brown-eyed beauty shrouded in insecurity, sparks fly and an everlasting bond is ignited between two misfits longing for acceptance and true love.