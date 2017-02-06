× I-80 closed in Parleys Canyon to relocate elk

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon is closed in both directions until noon Monday for elk relocation.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the closure is from mile post 132 at Mount Aire Canyon to mile post 138 east of Lambs Canyon.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

UDOT officials are suggesting drivers use I-84 through Weber Canyon or US-189 through Provo Canyon as alternate routes.

Significant delays and extended clearance times are possible, according to UDOT.

Check for updates on the closure from UDOT here.