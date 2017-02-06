Ad agency ‘Richter 7’ battles over best Super Bowl ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The ad gurus at Richter 7 and an assortment of invited friends, spent the day after Super Bowl LI judging the other big competition, the battle of the ads.

It's been an annual tradition at the downtown Salt Lake City firm for 22 years.

This year two things stand out to Richter 7 President Tim Brown. First, it was a year for political statements and Second, it was expensive, according to Brown.

"Five million dollars for thirty seconds. When we started 22 years ago it was only 850 thousand dollars for a thirty-second ad," said Brown.

In the end, the MVP award was a close call between KIA's ad featuring Melissa McCarthy as a well-intentioned eco-warrior with terrible luck, and an Audi ad making a serious point about equal pay for women, featuring a father talking about what to tell his daughter about her worth.

The MVP went to Audi.