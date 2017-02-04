× Suspected DUI driver crashes work van in WVC, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man has been arrested on DUI charges after crashing his work van early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of 6400 West and 3785 South. West Valley Police say driver drove over the center median, hitting a power pole, a fence, a bush and then a tree before the van stopped on its side.

The man is suspected of driving under the influence.

The impact caused the pole to break off at its base. Police say and Rocky Mountain Power is currently working on fixing the broken pole. They have not received any complaints on any power outages.

West Valley Police Sgt. Robert Brinton said both inside and outside the van they found open containers, which led them to believe the driver was impaired.

According to police the driver is being booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Saturday. He name has not yet been released.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route while the area remains closed for several hours.