Utah school’s production of ‘The Lion King’ features sign language to be more accessible

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- A stage performance of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ is impressive in and of itself, but students at Elk Ridge Middle School are making their performance stand out among the rest.

The school has catered the show to members of the deaf community.

They've cast two people in each of the main roles, and one of the actors does sign language so those who can't hear can still enjoy the performance.

“The interpretation with the ASL performers has been unbelievable," said Hayley Bell, who has a nephew in the play. "It's one of those things where you expect something from a middle school, and then the directors blow it out of the water. It's been amazing."

The students also incorporated a lot of sign language into their choreography.