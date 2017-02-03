× Tooele student found with gun at school, removed from campus

TOOELE, Utah – A student found with a gun at Stansbury High School may be facing charges.

Tooele County School District officials said administrators were told about a student suspected of having a gun on campus Friday morning.

Stansbury High vice principal Andy Carlen and a Tooele County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer found the student with an unloaded gun.

They immediately removed the student from the building at 5300 Aberdeen Ln. and no one was injured.

The school sent this message to parents Friday:

Parents, We want to inform you about a situation that occurred at Stansbury High School this morning. Before school began, one of our students was charged for being in possession of a firearm. Administrators and our school resource officer immediately took action and the student was removed from the building. The gun had not been brandished on campus and was not loaded. There is no threat at the school and no one was injured. We are grateful for the quick response from the Tooele County Sheriff’s department school resource officer as well as the students who notified administration of the potential threat. We commend the students who reported this information to us. They are a valuable part of keeping our school safe and have acted heroically in notifying us in this situation as well as others. We are thankful for the safe outcome. Please know we are committed to providing a safe and caring learning environment for all our students. The student has been suspended and legal actions will be taken. Please feel free to call us if there are any questions. – Stansbury High School Administration