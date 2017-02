Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase early Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said the chase started in northern Utah County just before 2 a.m.

Police stopped the suspect using a PIT maneuver at 11400 S. Redwood Rd. about 30 minutes later.

Authorities have not confirmed the suspect's identity or why they ran from police.

The suspect is in Utah County Jail.

