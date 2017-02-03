Recipe: Game day crockpot dip two ways

Karen Peterson shares two crockpot dip recipes that are perfect for a Super Bowl party.

Taco Dip

Serving size: 10
Ideal slow cooker size: 3 quarts
Cooking time: 2 hours

  • 2 green onions, diced
  • 1 small can of sliced olives
  • 1 (7 oz) package extra sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, drain the juice
  • 1 (15 oz) can chili with beans
  1. Add the chili, diced tomatoes, sour cream, grated extra sharp cheddar cheese, sliced olives and green onions to the slow cooker. Stir.
  2. Cover the slow cooker and cook on HIGH for about 1-2 hours, or until dip is hot and cheese is melted.
  3. Stir the dip and then garnish with more olives and green onions, if desired.

Slow Cooker Spinach Dip

Serving size: 10-15
Ideal slow cooker size: 2-3 quarts
Cooking time: 2 hours on high

  • 20 oz frozen spinach
  • 1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese
  • 2 cups Parmesan cheese
  • 1 package of onion soup/dip mix
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  1. Place the frozen spinach in a colander. Run warm water
    over the spinach until it thaws. Get a few thick paper towels and thoroughly
    blot the water off of the spinach. Place spinach in the bottom of the slow
    cooker.
  2. Cut the cream cheese into cubes and add into the slow
    cooker. Add in the Parmesan cheese, onion soup mix, Worcestershire, sour cream
    and minced garlic. Stir a bit.
  3. Cover and cook on high for about 90 minutes to 2 hours.
    Stir until creamy.
  4. Serve with tortilla chips or slices of a baguette or
    vegetables.
