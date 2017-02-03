Recipe: Game day crockpot dip two ways

Karen Peterson shares two crockpot dip recipes that are perfect for a Super Bowl party.
Taco Dip
Serving size: 10
Ideal slow cooker size: 3 quarts
Cooking time: 2 hours
- 2 green onions, diced
- 1 small can of sliced olives
- 1 (7 oz) package extra sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, drain the juice
- 1 (15 oz) can chili with beans
- Add the chili, diced tomatoes, sour cream, grated extra sharp cheddar cheese, sliced olives and green onions to the slow cooker. Stir.
- Cover the slow cooker and cook on HIGH for about 1-2 hours, or until dip is hot and cheese is melted.
- Stir the dip and then garnish with more olives and green onions, if desired.
Slow Cooker Spinach Dip
Serving size: 10-15
Ideal slow cooker size: 2-3 quarts
Cooking time: 2 hours on high
- Cover the slow cooker and cook on HIGH for about 1-2 hours, or until dip is hot and cheese is melted.
- Add the chili, diced tomatoes, sour cream, grated extra sharp cheddar cheese, sliced olives and green onions to the slow cooker. Stir.
- 20 oz frozen spinach
- 1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese
- 2 cups Parmesan cheese
- 1 package of onion soup/dip mix
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup sour cream
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- Place the frozen spinach in a colander. Run warm water
over the spinach until it thaws. Get a few thick paper towels and thoroughly
blot the water off of the spinach. Place spinach in the bottom of the slow
cooker.
- Cut the cream cheese into cubes and add into the slow
cooker. Add in the Parmesan cheese, onion soup mix, Worcestershire, sour cream
and minced garlic. Stir a bit.
- Cover and cook on high for about 90 minutes to 2 hours.
Stir until creamy.
- Serve with tortilla chips or slices of a baguette or
vegetables.
For more crockpot recipes, visit Karen's blog.