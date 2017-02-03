Link: Lead Safe Housing in Salt Lake County
-
Link: Salt Lake County Housing and Neighborhood Development
-
Link: Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder’s holiday message
-
Link: PetsPlus Food Drive in Salt Lake County
-
Advocates urge Salt Lake City Mayor to fix affordable housing crisis now
-
Report details DEQ’s efforts on behalf of Utah’s environment in 2016
-
-
Democrats may win more seats in the Utah State Legislature
-
UHP looks for impaired drivers in New Year ‘DUI blitz’
-
Salt Lake City leaders unveil 5-year plan for creating affordable housing
-
Registration up, participation down in Utah voting
-
Found: Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife and two kids found after search in Utah
-
-
South Salt Lake Police identify man hit, killed by TRAX train
-
Subject of Amber Alert found safe in Kauai, Hawaii
-
Proposed bill would streamline regulations for food trucks in Utah