Dark Chocolate Truffles
Ingredients:
- 2 cups high quality semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla (or other flavor)
- Cocoa or powdered sugar for coating
1. Add chocolate chips to a medium size glass bowl.
2. Heat heavy whipping cream in a sauce pan on medium-high heat until just before boiling.
3. Immediately pour hot cream over chocolate chips. Add vanilla or other flavoring. Stir until smooth.
4. Chill in refrigerator a few hours or overnight.
5. When chocolate is firm, scoop out using a small scoop into balls. Roll in cocoa or powdered sugar.