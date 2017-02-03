× Dark Chocolate Truffles

Ingredients:

2 cups high quality semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. vanilla (or other flavor)

Cocoa or powdered sugar for coating

1. Add chocolate chips to a medium size glass bowl.

2. Heat heavy whipping cream in a sauce pan on medium-high heat until just before boiling.

3. Immediately pour hot cream over chocolate chips. Add vanilla or other flavoring. Stir until smooth.

4. Chill in refrigerator a few hours or overnight.

5. When chocolate is firm, scoop out using a small scoop into balls. Roll in cocoa or powdered sugar.

