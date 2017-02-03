Big Budah’s blog: Making the most of the time we’re given

This week was another cruel reminder of how little time we have, as we buried my Aunt Patsy on Wednesday.

While it was sad, it was also a reminder of how much my life has changed.

I’ve gone from having little to no energy, along with the inability to attend my family functions, to making it to every one of my kids’ games and school events. On top of all of that I am even coaching basketball and making room for other family time, too.

It is without a doubt that the weight loss surgery saved and changed my life. Props to Dr’s Cottam & Richards, BMI Utah and Salt Lake Regional Hospital and especially my family.

Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.