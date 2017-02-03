Armadillo from Loveland Living Planet Aquarium makes Super Bowl LI prediction

Caroline Ralston and Ashley Kerbs from the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium brought "Rose" the armadillo to the FOX 13 Studio Friday morning to predict who will win Super Bowl LI.

Watch the video to see the results of Rose's prediction, then watch FOX 13 on Sunday to find out whether or not she was right!