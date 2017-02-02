Typo in resolution changes Utah politicians from donkeys to cats

SALT LAKE CITY - A typo in a resolution at the Utah State Capitol has changed a group of Utah politicians from donkeys to cats.
Fox 13's own Ben Winslow got the ball of yarn rolling by tweeting, "By resolution (and a typo in a headline), the @utahhousedems are officially the "Democats." Expect A LOT of cat gifs today... #utpol #utleg."
The Utah House "Democats" responded with a side-by-side comparison of Minority Leader Brian King and Grumpy Cat.
The bill in the legislature would outlaw drones from harassing farm animals.
So the Senate Republicans responded to a drone "Democat" picture saying "as long as you aren't chasing our cows."