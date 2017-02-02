Open casting call for new movie filming in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maclain Nelson,(star of THE SARATOV APPROACH and writer/director of ONCE I WAS A BEEHIVE) and Clare Niederpruem (Lead Actress in ONCE I WAS A BEEHIVE) are teaming up again for a new movie to be produced entirely here in Utah.

They will be producing a modern adaptation of "Little Women" the classic novel, on the 150th anniversary of its original release.

Like they did for ONCE I WAS A BEEHIVE, they are doing an open casting call and are asking for audition submissions online here.

For ONCE I WAS A BEEHIVE, nearly half the main cast came from the casting submissions.

They said they plan to shoot the film at locations throughout Utah in March.