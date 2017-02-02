Harmon’s Super Bowl recipes and $100 giveaway!

Posted 2:23 pm, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 02:40PM, February 2, 2017

 

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmon's shares two delicious game day treats.

Mini Meatball Subs
Serving size: 14

Ingredients:

  • 1 small onion, grated
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves
  • 1 large egg
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2/3 cup grated Parmesan
  • 1/4 cup dried breadcrumbs
  • 6 ounces ground beef
  • 6 ounces ground veal
  • 6 ounces ground pork
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Marinara sauce

Sandwiches:

  • 12 (3 to 3 1/2-inch diameter) Italian rolls, split, warm
  • 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • 3 ounces sliced provolone
Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients and blend. Add the cheese and breadcrumbs and stir to combine. Mix in the beef, veal, and pork. Using about two tablespoons of meat for each, shape the meat mixture into 1 1/4 to 1 1/2-inch-diameter meatballs. Place on a baking sheet.

Heat the oil in heavy large frying pan over medium-high heat. Working in two to three batches, add the meatballs and sauté until browned on all sides, about five minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meatballs to a plate. Pour off any excess oil. Return all the meatballs to the pan.

Add the marinara sauce. Simmer over medium-low until the sauce thickens slightly and the flavors blend, about 10 minutes. Season the sauce, to taste, with salt and pepper. (The meatball mixture can be made one day ahead. Cool, then cover and refrigerate. Re-warm over medium heat before continuing.)

To make the sandwiches:

Spoon the hot meatballs with some sauce over the bottoms of the rolls. Place half slice of provolone on top of meatballs and sprinkle with the Parmesan. Spread more sauce over the roll tops, then fold the tops of the rolls over and serve.

Chef's Note: The sandwiches can be assembled then wrapped individually in foil. Re-warm the sandwiches in the oven at 350 degrees F for about 15 minutes.

Bacon-Wrapped Bratwurst Bites
Serving size: 4

Ingredients:

  • 3 cans light beer
  • 4 bratwursts
  • 5 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne
  • 8 slices bacon, cut in half horizontally
  • Decorative picks

Honey-Mustard:

  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 teaspoons white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Kosher salt
Instructions:

In a large saucepan over high heat, add the beer and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, add the bratwursts and cook, about 10 minutes. Remove from the beer and let cool. Cut into 4-5 coins. Wrap 1 half-slice bacon around 1 brat coin and secure with a toothpick.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire rack on top.

In a large bowl, add the brown sugar and cayenne and toss to combine. Add the bacon-wrapped bratwurst and toss to coat. Transfer to wire rack.

Bake until the bacon is brown and crisp, 20-30 minutes.

To make the honey-mustard sauce, in a small bowl, combine the ingredients and stir to combine.

Remove the toothpicks and replace with serving picks.

