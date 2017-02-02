Harmon’s Super Bowl recipes and $100 giveaway!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmon's shares two delicious game day treats.

Mini Meatball Subs

Serving size: 14

Ingredients:

1 small onion, grated

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

1 large egg

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2/3 cup grated Parmesan

1/4 cup dried breadcrumbs

6 ounces ground beef

6 ounces ground veal

6 ounces ground pork

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Marinara sauce

Sandwiches:

12 (3 to 3 1/2-inch diameter) Italian rolls, split, warm

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan

3 ounces sliced provolone

Instructions:



In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients and blend. Add the cheese and breadcrumbs and stir to combine. Mix in the beef, veal, and pork. Using about two tablespoons of meat for each, shape the meat mixture into 1 1/4 to 1 1/2-inch-diameter meatballs. Place on a baking sheet.

Heat the oil in heavy large frying pan over medium-high heat. Working in two to three batches, add the meatballs and sauté until browned on all sides, about five minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meatballs to a plate. Pour off any excess oil. Return all the meatballs to the pan.

Add the marinara sauce. Simmer over medium-low until the sauce thickens slightly and the flavors blend, about 10 minutes. Season the sauce, to taste, with salt and pepper. (The meatball mixture can be made one day ahead. Cool, then cover and refrigerate. Re-warm over medium heat before continuing.)

To make the sandwiches: Spoon the hot meatballs with some sauce over the bottoms of the rolls. Place half slice of provolone on top of meatballs and sprinkle with the Parmesan. Spread more sauce over the roll tops, then fold the tops of the rolls over and serve.