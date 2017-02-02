Girl Scout’s brutally honest cookie reviews are hysterical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're searching for the perfect Girl Scout cookie, you might want to check out a handful of reviews from one tough cookie critic.

Meet 11-year-old Girl Scout Charlotte McCourt.

She wrote brutally honest reviews of the organization's cookies and they are hilarious!

One review read, "The Toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland. I`m telling you, it`s as flavorless as dirt."

Sorry, Toffee-tastic, that's just how the cookie crumbles.

After learning her dad's friend, Mike Rowe, was a popular TV host, she decided to send him her reviews in hopes of scoring a big sale.

It worked.

Rowe's video has more than 8 million views, proving McCourt's sales tactic is a success.

She said her goal was to sell 300 boxes; as of Thursday, she has sold more than 17,000 boxes of cookies.