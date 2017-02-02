Crab Cake Sliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 (4.25 oz) cans crab meat, drained

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup bread crumbs

1 large egg

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 cup canola oil, divided

12 (2” x 2”) thin cheddar cheese slices

2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for cooking

12 dinner rolls, split

1 cup cabbage, shredded

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Spicy Lime Yogurt Spread

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons sriracha or hot sauce

1 lime, zest and juice

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat broiler.

In a small bowl combine the first nine ingredients through paprika. Mix until combined. Form into 12 small slider size patties

In a large skillet, add half the canola oil. Cook the carb cake sliders on each side for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Note: If cooking in batches, add additional canola oil to coat pan before each batch.

Place dinner rolls on a large baking sheet. Open the split buns. Brush oil in the inside of one with remaining oil. Broil for 1-2 minutes or until buns are slightly golden brown.

For the Spicy Lime Yogurt sauce, combine all ingredients in a bowl; mix well. Spread some of the sauce on each roll, top with a crab cake patty and cabbage. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan’s Market