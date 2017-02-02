Crab Cake Sliders

2 (4.25 oz) cans crab meat, drained
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup bread crumbs
1 large egg
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 cup canola oil, divided
12 (2” x 2”) thin cheddar cheese slices
2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for cooking
12 dinner rolls, split
1 cup cabbage, shredded
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Spicy Lime Yogurt Spread
1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons sriracha or hot sauce
1 lime, zest and juice
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Preheat broiler.
In a small bowl combine the first nine ingredients through paprika. Mix until combined. Form into 12 small slider size patties
In a large skillet, add half the canola oil. Cook the carb cake sliders on each side for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Note: If cooking in batches, add additional canola oil to coat pan before each batch.
Place dinner rolls on a large baking sheet. Open the split buns. Brush oil in the inside of one with remaining oil. Broil for 1-2 minutes or until buns are slightly golden brown.
For the Spicy Lime Yogurt sauce, combine all ingredients in a bowl; mix well. Spread some of the sauce on each roll, top with a crab cake patty and cabbage. Serve immediately.
