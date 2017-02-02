× Bystander pulls teen from beneath car to start CPR after crash in Delta

DELTA, Utah — A 15-year-old girl is at Primary Children’s Hospital after she jumped onto the hood of a friend’s vehicle, fell off and was run over by the car.

According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at about 150 West and 200 North in Delta.

Police say the girl was walking down the street when her 17-year-old friend pulled over next to her. The victim jumped on the hood of the car, and the driver started to go. The teen fell from the car and was run over.

When the car stopped, the teen girl was beneath the vehicle and not breathing.

A woman who lives nearby the scene of the accident pulled the teen out from under the car enough to begin CPR, and the girl began breathing on her own before emergency responders arrived on scene.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Delta Hospital and was later flown to Primary Children’s Hospital with internal injuries and head injuries.