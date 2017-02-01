UHP identifies man killed in rollover crash in southern Utah

BERYL, Utah — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a rollover crash near Beryl Tuesday morning, and officials are reminding drivers to buckle up and avoid driving while drowsy.

Wednesday, the Utah Highway Patrol identified the deceased as 19-year-old Glenn J. Steed of Colorado City, Arizona.

Steed was a passenger in a pickup track traveling eastbound on SR-56 near mile marker 29 around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the truck left the roadway and rolled several times. The crash occurred east of Beryl, which is in Iron County.

As the truck rolled, Steed was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Colorado City, remained in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers are investigating speed and fatigue as possible contributing factors in the crash.

The UHP said they want to remind everyone: “Please do not drive drowsy and wear your seat belt.”