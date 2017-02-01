SLC Police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred January 23.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the robbery occurred at 4:40 p.m. January 23 at the Key Bank located at 1500 South Foothill Boulevard.

The suspect is pictured above, thought he has taken pains to disguise his face. He stands about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.

Anyone who sees the man or who has information about the robbery is asked to call Salt Lake City PD at 801-799-3000.