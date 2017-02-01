Police: no evidence of reported shooting, lockdown lifted at Hillcrest High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah - Unified Police have lifted the lockdown at Hillcrest High School after reports of shots fired in the school's gym.

The lockdowns have been lifted at all nearby Canyons School District schools as well.

The Canyons School District said authorities were called about a possible gunshot in the Hillcrest High gymnasium Wednesday morning.

They received a report of a person with a gun in the girls' locker room, however, officers cannot find evidence to confirm that.

Officials said, "To err on the side of caution, students and teachers are in safe locations within the buildings until police can investigate."

No victims have been found.

