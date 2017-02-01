Not sure what to do this weekend? Check out this free festival that’s fun for the whole family!

The second annual Wasatch Yeti Bash, presented by America First Credit Union, will be held at the Ogden City Amphitheater on February 3. The Bash will take place from 4-8 p.m. and includes a Winter Arts Market, Community Bike Ride, Fat Bike Demos, Yeti Yoga, Live Entertainment, S`mores, Beer, Yeti Sightings, and costumed fun for all ages.

The Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race and Festival, presented by Borealis, is taking place on Saturday, February 4, 10-2pm at Wolf Creek Resort in Eden, Utah. Festival activities include a snow sports expo, free fat bike demos, kids zone, sledding hill, beer and food trucks and a DJ. There is plenty of free parking at the venue and a variety of attractions in the Ogden area for those extending their stay.

Those attending either event are encouraged to dress up as yetis or other mythical creatures. For more information about the Wasatch Yeti Bash or the Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race and Festival, go to www.yetibash.com.