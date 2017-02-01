Man stabbed in fight on TRAX train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A man is in the hospital after a fight ended in a stabbing on a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train in Salt Lake City overnight.

UTA Transit Police said three riders got into a fight on a southbound Blue Line train just after 10 p.m.

Officers said two of the suspects pulled weapons and the stabbing sent one man to the hospital.

Police said the victim appeared to have lost a lot of blood and needed stitches.

According to UTA Police, the men got off the train at 900 S. and 200 W. where officers found them.

Authorities removed passengers from the train and took it back to the yard where investigators are collecting evidence.

Trains are back on schedule at this time.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved.

Police have at least two people in custody for questioning.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.