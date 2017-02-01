× BYU Football’s 2017 recruiting class includes a dozen Utah prospects

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University Football announced 24 high school signees Wednesday, including 12 prospects from Utah.

Head Coach Kalani Sitake announced the list of recruits, which also includes six previously announced mid-year signees along with 10 scholarship players who are returning from serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We are excited about these young men and have felt like they are already part of our family,” Sitake said in a press release. “We feel good about our group. Our staff knows these young men better than anyone else and has done a great job along with our fans and alumni.”

The high school signees include 14 defensive players, nine offensive players and one specialist. The defensive signees include seven linemen, five defensive backs and two linebackers. On offense they’ve added three tight ends, two linemen, two quarterbacks and one wide receiver. The team also signed a kicker and several players who could play on either side of the ball.

Of the 24 players, 19 are rated three or four stars–including four-star prospects Chaz Ah You and Langi Tuifua.

Ah You is a defensive back out of Timpview and Westlake High School, and according to the press release from BYU he was ranked in ESPN’s top 300.

Tuifua of Bingham High School was ranked the No. 1 defensive-end in Utah and helped the Miners to three state championships in four years.

The complete roster of signees is available here.