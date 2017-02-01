Bingham’s Tufele picks USC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heralded Bingham defensive tackle, and the most prized high school recruit in Utah, Jay Tufele had his list of destinations narrowed down to five on Wednesday morning. But in front of his peers at Bingham, he chose to take his talents to USC.

In turn, Tufele turned down both in state schools, BYU and Utah, along with Ohio State and Michigan. He said the Utes were high up on his list before he settled on the Trojans, who had a strong finish to the season a year ago and ended up as the third-ranked school in the country despite having three losses.

Tufele will join former Salem Hills star, Porter Gustin, who will begin his junior season in Los Angeles.