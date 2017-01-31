× Man accused of robbery in front of daughters

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery at a Macey’s Monday.

Michael Mulkern faces charges of one count robbery and one count retail theft after police received a report of a disturbance at the store.

According to Salt Lake Police, an employee watched Mulkern steal cologne worth $80 in front of his two daughters. He hid the item, police said, and proceeded to leave the store when the employee stopped him. Police said the employee tried to detain him, but Mulkern allegedly punched him and tried to flee.

The employee, police said, forced Mulkern into custody with handcuffs.

Mulkern was booked into jail for robbery and his two daughters were taken to DCFS.