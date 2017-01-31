Idaho family wakes to find moose in basement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAILEY, Idaho - An Idaho family woke to find a moose in their basement.

According to the East Idaho News, the cow moose fell into a window well and then got inside the home through the window.

Wildlife officials tried to coax her up the stairs but the moose charged several times.

“They put some furniture and mattresses around the room to kind of keep the moose enclosed in one area of the basement,” Hailey Police Lt. Steve England told the East Idaho News. “Fortunately she wasn’t hurt and remained pretty calm.”

After about two hours, authorities were forced to tranquilize the moose and carry her up the stairs to release her onto the street.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Dept. said recent snow has forced the animals into towns and closer to homes, which is likely why the moose ended up in the family's home.