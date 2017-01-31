× Get Heart Healthy for Free on Saturday at the 2017 Community Heart Fair

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

Utahns are invited to get heart-healthy at the 2017 free Community Heart Fair on Saturday, Feb 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, 5021 S. Cottonwood Street, in Murray.

The community heart fair is the largest heart fair in the Intermountain West and offers attendees an opportunity to assess their heart health. Why is getting heart healthy important?

Heart disease (which includes heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases) is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States, killing nearly 800,000 people each year.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people of most racial/ethnic groups in the United States, including African Americans, Hispanics and Whites.

For Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders and American Indians or Alaska Natives, heart disease is second only to cancer.

Cardiovascular diseases claim more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, killing nearly 380,000 people annually.

In the United States, someone has a heart attack every 34 seconds. Every 60 seconds, someone in the United States dies from a heart disease-related event.

“That’s why we offer this free community heart fair, to help people understand their risks and to help them reduce those risks so that they can become more heart healthy,” says Kirk Knowlton, MD, from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

There will be free health screenings and tests, presentations on how to protect your heart, heart-healthy cooking demonstrations and classes, a fun kids zone with activities and games, and a Go Red for Women’s area with information on women and heart disease and how they can reduce their risk.

Participants can also learn about common heart problems, talk to the region’s leading heart experts, get information about their diet, medication, insurance benefits, and learn how to enhance their overall heart health.

Participants will also be able to participate in important medical research, including participation in a research registry that will help researchers develop comprehensive information that will help them determine best practices to predict, prevent and treat medical conditions.

Additional presentations, activities, and cardiovascular experts from all of the different services and programs available at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute will be offered. A Life Flight medical helicopter and fire trucks from Murray City Fire Department will be on display.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get an initial assessment of where they stand in terms of their heart health,” says Donald Lappe, MD, chief of cardiology at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of these free screenings and resources to improve their heart health.

The Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute is one of the nation’s premier heart centers, and has renowned heart experts in more than a dozen heart specialties, including artificial heart/mechanical support, heart rhythm disorders, structural heart disorders and heart surgery.

Registration is not necessary. For more information, please call the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute at 801-507-4701.