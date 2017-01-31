Democrats boycott votes on Mnuchin and Price, Senator Orrin Hatch says Democrats should be ashamed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Two of President Trump's nominees' votes were postponed by Democrats Tuesday.

Both the vote on Representative Tom Price, prospective leader of health and human services, and the vote for Steve Mnuchin prospective Secretary of the Treasury, were stopped by Senate Democrats.

In response, Utah Senator and Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch said Democrats should be ashamed.

"This is the most pathetic thing I've seen in my whole time in the United States Senate. [Democrats] ought to be embarrassed." Orrin Hatch said.

But according to Senate Democrats, more information on Price's stock trades in an Australian medical company and Mnuchin's former bank, OneWest, with automated foreclosure documents is needed before an actual vote can take place.

Until a Democrat Senator participates, the voting can't move forward.