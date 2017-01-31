× Australian skier injured in backcountry near Powder Mountain

WEBER COUNTY, UTAH — An Australian skier was injured while skiing in Utah’s backcountry Tuesday.

The man, 61, was skiing with a guided group, according to Weber County Sheriff’s office, through the North Fork Trailhead near Powder Mountain Resort. The group still hadn’t actually reached Powder Mountain Resort when the man was injured.

With the group’s help, the man was guided down to an ambulance at the trailhead, police said. From there, according to police, the ambulance met with a medical helicopter to take him to a local hospital.

The man was transported in fair condition with non-life-threatening injuries.