5 ways to have a great interview and land your dream job

You never get a second chance to make a good first impression. Elisa Garn, President of Salt Lake Society for Human Resource Management , teaches us how we can land our dream job by having a successful interview.

Take advantage of Google. Check out the company's website and reviews on Glassdoor. Look at the linked in profiles of those you are meeting with, update your profile as well. If you have connections to existing employees, talk to them before the interview to gather information.

2. Be Personable but professional and show curiosity



Smile and make eye contact! Be aware of your body language. Ask questions that show genuine interest. However, do not share personal details such as marital status, children, etc. Avoid questions about benefits, salary, or other self-serving items. This conversation is appropriate if the company engages with you after the first interview.

3. Be prepared

Bring several copies of your resume with you, as well as a notebook or padfolio with paper and pen to take notes. Bring a list of thoughtful questions you've prepared. Practice what you're going to say prior to the interview so it comes naturally.The topic of compensation or salary expectations may come up. Have a statement prepared for how to respond to this appropriately.

4. Dress the part!



When scheduling the interview, ask what attire is appropriate/expected for the interview. Avoid loud colors, prints, or other pieces that distract. Also, anything too tight or too loose.

5. Wrap it up



Don't forget to say "thank you". On the way out, ask about timeline and next steps If you want the job, let them know! Always follow up with a thank you, either with a handwritten note or email to each person you meet.