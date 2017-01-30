× Two Ogden men accused of murder

LAYTON, Utah — Two Ogden residents were arrested early Monday morning on the suspicion of murder.

Bostin Osborn, 19, faces one count of murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of a dangerous weapon by restricted person, one count of obstruction of justice and possession or use of a controlled substance. Isaac Cain Lee Valdez, 18, faces one count of murder, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of obstruction of justice.

According to Layton police, 19-year-old Bryan Brooks, of Ogden, was involved in a drug deal with either Osborn or Valdez when the suspects attempted to rob him.

Police said Brooks was shot in the head during the course of the robbery and the suspects fled on foot.

After searching throughout the night, according to police, both men were located early Monday morning and taken into custody at separate locations in Layton.

Brooks was taken to University of Utah Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:55 a.m., said police.

According to the statement, Valdez and Osborn will be booked into the Davis County Jail.