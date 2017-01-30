Recipe: Kouign Amann

Chef Roy from Bake 360 teaches us how to make this sweet, flaky, and buttery pastry.
Kouign Amann
Ingredients:
Dough:
- 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 cups flour
- ¾ cup cold water
Butter block:
- 16 oz. European Butter (83% fat)
Sugar base:
- ½ cup sugar
- 1.5 teaspoons Fleur de sel
For dough:
Bloom yeast. In a separate bowl, combine sugar, salt, flour, and water. Combine and mix on medium speed for about 6 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Pound butter into an 8 x 8 block.
Remove dough from refrigerator and roll out on a flat, floured surface to about twice the size of the butter block. Place butter in the center of the dough and fold dough around it. Roll and fold twice, making three folds. Let rest in between folds. Shake in sugar base in the final fold.
Cut into three to four inch squares and place in large buttered muffin pan. Coat with additional sugar base.
Let sit at room temperature for one hour.
Bake at 375 degrees about 20 minutes, then set oven to 350 and bake for 15 more minutes.
Because all ovens vary, Chef Roy recommends watching it carefully. You want the outer layer caramelized, not burnt.