President Trump's Supreme Court announcement expected Tuesday

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will reveal his choice to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court in an announcement Tuesday night, Trump tweeted.

“I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.),” the President tweeted.

