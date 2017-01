× Part of State St. closed in Midvale due to structure fire

MIDVALE, Utah — Fire crews are battling a structure in Midvale Monday morning, and the fire has forced officials to close part of State St.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, fire officials are working at 7800 S and State St. The southbound lanes of State St. in that area are closed, as well as the left northbound lane.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

