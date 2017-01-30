× New bill makes it a crime to leave animal tethered without shelter

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill filed in the Utah State Legislature makes it a misdemeanor crime to leave an animal tethered without access to shelter.

Senate Bill 136, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, makes it a crime to leave an animal “tethered and unattended” without access to shelter “when the temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or above 85 degrees Fahrenheit; or when the animal is exposed to rain, hail, snow, or wind above 40 miles per hour.”

The bill makes it a class B misdemeanor crime. The bill was introduced in the Utah State Legislature on Monday.