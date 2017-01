× Man recovering after being shot at his South Salt Lake home

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A South Salt Lake man is in stable condition after he was shot at his home in South Salt Lake Sunday night.

According to South Salt Lake police, the victim said two strangers came to his house, near 200 E 3400 S, around 8:30 p.m.

The victim told police a fight started for an unknown reason and he was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.