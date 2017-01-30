Logan police finds 15-year-old girl allegedly tied up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, UTAH -- Police found a Logan girl allegedly taken from her home and bound with masking tape.

“At 4:45 P.M. our dispatch center received a phone call from a mother who stated that her daughter, who was 15 years old, was reportedly tied up,” said Captain Curtis Hooley, Logan Police Department.

Police said the mother told them her daughter was first taken from their home in a trailer park behind the trapper park trail bound with tape and left in the cold.

When police and emergency crews got to the trail they found the 15-year-old.

“She did have a little bit of tape on her mouth and a little bit of tape on her wrists,” Hooley said.

Not knowing how long she had been out in the cold, the girl was taken to the hospital but, according to police, she was not physically harmed.

The girl, said police, gave the police information on two men who allegedly attacked her, but she couldn't give a description of what they looked like.

Police are still investigating and interviewing the girl at the Children’s Justice Center.

Check Fox 13 for updates.