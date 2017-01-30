Heavy traffic on Westbound I-80

TOOELE, UTAH — Traffic on Westbound I-80 is causing heavy delays Monday night.

Traffic starts at mile marker 108, with traffic heaviest at exit 99, continuing to mile marker 201. The heavy delays are caused by crews working on large potholes at the exit. Crew members were expected to finish before the evening commute, but repair work was more extensive than originally believed.

According to UDOT, the closed lane will reopen before the evening commute on Tuesday.

