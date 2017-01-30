Disneyland travel tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jen Dunyon from Get Away Today shares the best times to visit the most magical place on Earth.

When should you go to Disneyland?

If you want fewer crowds visit...

January through March (when school is in session). There's also great attractions going on right now like Season of the Force & Hyperspace Mountain, Main Street Electrical Parade, and Remember Dreams Come True (through February 3rd).

If you want longer park hours visit...

in Summer. Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT is also opening this summer and Fantasmic, the Disneyland Railroad, and Tom Sawyer Island is reopening.

If you want to enjoy Halloween time at Disneyland visit... Mid September to October 31st. On certain dates the park closes early and you can enjoy trick or treating at Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party for an additional entrance fee.

If you want to enjoy the holidays at Disneyland visit...

Mid November to early January.

If you want to enjoy Disneyland at a low price...

