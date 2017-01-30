26 pounds of cocaine found on American Airlines plane during ‘routine maintenance’

TULSA, Okla. — A worker found several bricks of cocaine hidden inside an American Airlines plane during a routine maintenance check, according to FOX 23.

Workers found seven bricks of cocaine inside an electronics bay near the nose gear of a Boeing 757 parked at the American Airlines Maintenance Base in Tulsa, according to the report.

According to the airline, authorities were immediately contacted.

“This plane actually came from Bogota and landed in Miami, and got picked up on the computer system for routine maintenance. And usually that happens in Miami, and they were overloaded and that’s when it got here,” said Mike Moore, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the total weight was roughly 26 pounds with an additional 4 pounds of packing material.

American Airlines has launched an investigation.