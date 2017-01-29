× Systems outage delays Delta flights Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Air Lines is working to fix a systems outage that is delaying flights Sunday, including flights at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Delta Airlines posted the following statement shortly after 6 p.m. MT Sunday:

“Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.”

A spokeswoman for Salt Lake City International Airport confirmed that the outage was delaying Delta flights at the airport.

No further details were immediately available, and Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.