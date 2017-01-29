× LDS Church expresses support for refugees amid Trump immigration order

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a brief statement Saturday in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

President Trump’s executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is concerned about the temporal and spiritual welfare of all of God’s children across the earth, with special concern for those who are fleeing physical violence, war and religious persecution,” the church’s statement reads. “The Church urges all people and governments to cooperate fully in seeking the best solutions to meet human needs and relieve suffering.”

The Trump administration says the executive order is designed to protect Americans.

“Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW,” President Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess!”