Utes fend off late OSU rally to secure 86-78 win

SALT LAKE CITY -- Oregon State entered Saturday's game at the Huntsman Center winless in the Pac-12, and Utah jumped on the Beavers early in the hopes of keeping them that way.

Utah built a lead as high as 28 points in the second half. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak then did something he later regretted. He unloaded his bench, which allowed the Beavers to rally back over the final few minutes.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had a career high 30 for Oregon State. The Utes did hold on 86-78 to move into a tie for third in the Pac-12 race.