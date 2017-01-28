× Utah man jailed for alleged kidnapping attempt involving marijuana, meth and a machete

HEBER CITY, Utah — A Heber City man is behind bars and facing numerous charges after he allegedly threatened the lives of several family members and tried to kidnap his wife while under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine.

According to information from the Heber City Police Department released Friday, 51-year-old Rodolfo Humberto Acosta was allegedly on marijuana and methamphetamine when he threatened to kill his wife, his adult child and his sister-in-law with a machete.

Acosta made the threats and then drove to his wife’s workplace, where he allegedly tried to force her into his vehicle.

According to police, Acosta’s “18-year-old child intervened, thwarting his kidnapping attempt to take [his wife] to Mexico with him.”

Acosta has been booked into the Wasatch County Jail on the following charges: DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, three counts of cohabitation abuse/disorderly conduct, threat of violence, carrying a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, two counts of cohabitation abuse/aggravated assault, and one count of felony kidnapping.