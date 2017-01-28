× Six arrested after teen seriously injured in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested four adults and two juveniles in connection with an altercation and shooting that left a teenage boy in serious condition earlier this week.

The shooting occurred Thursday near 3300 South and 3500 West, and a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

Police say two people are suspected of firing guns and the other four were arrested for their role in the altercation that preceded the shooting.

“We received multiple calls from citizens in the area reporting a fight and an altercation where shots had been fired, officers came into the area and found one victim laying in the road with others around him,” said Sgt. Brandon Christiansen on the day of the shooting.

Two juveniles ages 15 and 16 are in custody along with four adults. The adults arrested in the case are 19-year-old Kevin Henriquez-Chavarria, 18-year-old Gerson Mursia-Morales, 18-year-old Carlos Valentin, and 19-year-old Juan Jose Espina.

The victim remains in serious condition, according to an update from West Valley City Police on Saturday.