× Dog and cat found after a structure fire in Summit Park

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A missing dog and cat were found after a home was lost to a structure fire Friday.

Summit police said a doggie-door for possibly saving the lives of both a dog and a cat, but one dog is still unaccounted.

Jared Gallardo, neighbor, told Fox 13 Friday he was stunned to find the house up in flames and worried about what might have happened to the animals.

“Their two dogs were in the house,” Gallardo said. “Wonderful, beautiful dogs. All their personal possessions. It’s just awful.”

The hunt is still on for the second dog and police were pleased to find the fire-hydrant dug out during the Friday’s fire. It was because of this action, according to police, there was enough water, even if the house wasn’t saved.

“Dig out your fire-hydrants, it really helps.” Police said in their safety message.