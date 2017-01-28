Big Budah’s blog: Making the cut

What a busy week with some parental duties, a new discovery, and a job reality check.

I had an interesting start to the week, having “The Talk” with my 12-year-old son over some wings at our favorite spot, Wingers. I hope I didn’t scare him because he later cut his finger while trying to make dinner for the family. The injury required 5 stitches.

In my travels for work I discovered Penny Ann’s Cafe and their perfected hot cakes, which means I now have two favorite breakfast places to go eat.

Cutting hair looks easy because the barbers doing it have gone to school and are good at their job. Cutting hair is a lot harder than it looks, so it’s a good thing Dave’s Barber Shop in Daybreak had good barbers who could fix my fail.

Health-wise I am doing good and following Dr. Layne Norton’s program called PH3 and I am seeing lots of progress.

Thank you to so many people helping make this possible by helping me with my weight and providing me with a wealth of knowledge and support: Dr’s Cottam and Richards, BMI Utah, Salt Lake Regional Hospital, FOX 13 News as well as family & friends.

