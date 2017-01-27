Fundraiser helps clerk shot three times during gas station robbery in Taylorsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- Support has come pouring in for the Taylorsville man who was shot by teenagers who robbed him early Monday morning as he worked at a gas station.

The clerk is 21-year-old Maxwell VanOrden, who has been working at the Exxon gas station at 2187 West and 4700 South for the last eight months, according to the manager.

VanOrden was shot three times during Monday's robbery. Three juvenile suspects were later arrested in connection with the robbery.

His mother, Edy VanOrden, told Fox 13 one bullet shattered Max’s femur, and a metal rod is there in place of his bone now. The other bullet broke his hand, and the third went through his stomach and out his back.

Max had a lot of positive interactions with customers, and one in particular happens to be the owner of two Dickey’s BBQ Pit locations, Charlie Crews.

“He is so full of energy, and he has this thing about him, he is going to do great things,” Crews said.

Crews lives nearby the gas station where Max worked and has become a friend.

“I was angry, and I was disgusted when I heard what happened, to be honest with you,” Crews said.

Crews wanted to help. He and his family decided to donate 25 percent of both their restaurants' proceeds, the Taylorsville and West Jordan locations, from Friday and Saturday to help Max pay for recovery costs.

“I think we as a community need to step in, especially with something like this random violent act happened, to say, 'Hey, you know what, the community is here; we can hide from [the shooting] and pretend it didn’t happen all day long, or we can show people that we are going to make a difference when it does happen,'" he said.

Max has had friends and family visit him and send cards, but he doesn't know about the donation coming from Charlie’s customers yet.

Charlie is also concerned about how Max will handle his life mentally after this dreadful incident. Charlie suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after serving six tours with the United States Marine Corps in Iraq.

“I was shot three times," he said.

He worried for Max’s healing after he leaves the hospital.

“I can just imagine what happens when he closes his eyes and he relives this; he is going to have a road to go down, and I think he can, with his personality and the type of young man he is, I think he will have that ability," Crews said.

If you want to help donate to Max’s recovery by eating at Dickey’s BBQ Pit, please visit on Friday or Saturday, January 27 and 28, at both locations:

Taylorsville

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

5578 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, Utah

801-803-6848

West Jordan

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

7742 Campus View Dr., #130

West Jordan, Utah

801-921-4106